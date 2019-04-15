Trump Blasts Mueller Report Following Release Announcement: ‘Dirty Cops, Dems and Crooked Hillary!’

News broke Monday morning that Attorney General William Barr is expected to release a redacted version of the Mueller report Thursday morning. Shortly after, President Donald Trump has expressed his disgust with the special counsel’s investigation via Twitter, undermining the Mueller Report’s the authority in a manner quite predictable for regular followers of Trump’s tweets.

Trump tweeted:

The Mueller Report, which was written by 18 Angry Democrats who also happen to be Trump Haters (and Clinton Supporters), should have focused on the people who SPIED on my 2016 Campaign, and others who fabricated the whole Russia Hoax. That is, never forget, the crime….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

….Since there was no Collusion, why was there an Investigation in the first place! Answer – Dirty Cops, Dems and Crooked Hillary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

The dismissal of the work of Special Counsel Robert Mueller as “the whole Russian Hoax,” is not new. The re-upping of this criticism just a few short days before its reported release will serve as even more fodder for cable news panelists to opine on the merits of something that the public has not yet seen.

Trump’s criticism also strikes a very different tone than the White House took in the days that followed Barr’s summary letter, which cleared Trump of a criminal conspiracy, though the details of the investigation remain to be seen.

[Photo credit Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images]

