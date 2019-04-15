comScore

WATCH LIVE: Fire Engulfs Notre Dame Cathedral

Trump Blasts Mueller Report Following Release Announcement: ‘Dirty Cops, Dems and Crooked Hillary!’

By Colby HallApr 15th, 2019, 12:43 pm

News broke Monday morning that Attorney General William Barr is expected to release a redacted version of the Mueller report Thursday morning. Shortly after, President Donald Trump has expressed his disgust with the special counsel’s investigation via Twitter, undermining the Mueller Report’s the authority in a manner quite predictable for regular followers of Trump’s tweets.

Trump tweeted:

The dismissal of the work of Special Counsel Robert Mueller as “the whole Russian Hoax,” is not new.  The re-upping of this criticism just a few short days before its reported release will serve as even more fodder for cable news panelists to opine on the merits of something that the public has not yet seen.

Trump’s criticism also strikes a very different tone than the White House took in the days that followed Barr’s summary letter, which cleared Trump of a criminal conspiracy, though the details of the investigation remain to be seen.

[Photo credit Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under

Follow Mediaite

Follow Colby Hall