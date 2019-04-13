comScore

Trump Blasts NBC Report That He Offered Pardon to DHS Official: ‘Mainstream Media is Corrupt’

By Julio RosasApr 13th, 2019, 9:56 am

President Donald Trump ripped into NBC News last Friday night after they reported he was offered a pardon to then-U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan if he was jailed for illegally blocking asylum seekers.

He called it a “Fake Story” and said the “Mainstream Media is corrupt and getting worse, if that is possible, every day”:

“At no time has the President indicated, asked, directed or pressured the Acting Secretary to do anything illegal,” a DHS spokesperson said in response to the report. “Nor would the Acting Secretary take actions that are not in accordance with our responsibility to enforce the law.”

The New York Times reported on Friday that Trump “privately urged” McAleenan to shut the U.S.-Mexico border to all migrants just last week. According to the report, he also promised to pardon McAleenan if he faced any legal consequences for the move.

Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for The New York Times, stood by the reporting, and suggested the president was conflating several stories:

