President Donald Trump continued to rail against Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after abruptly ending their planned infrastructure meeting today.

“So sad that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will never be able to see or understand the great promise of our Country,” he tweeted following his big press conference, at which he also decried the “witch hunt.”

And if his comments about not working with Congress while they investigate him weren’t clear enough, he said on Twitter, “You can’t investigate and legislate simultaneously – it just doesn’t work that way. You can’t go down two tracks at the same time.”

So sad that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will never be able to see or understand the great promise of our Country. They can continue the Witch Hunt which has already cost $40M and been a tremendous waste of time and energy for everyone in America, or get back to work…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

….But they really want a do-over! You can’t investigate and legislate simultaneously – it just doesn’t work that way. You can’t go down two tracks at the same time. Let Chuck, Nancy, Jerry, Adam and all of the rest finish playing their games…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

….In the meantime, my Administration is achieving things that have never been done before, including unleashing perhaps the Greatest Economy in our Country’s history…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

….Democrat leadership is tearing the United States apart, but I will continue to set records for the American People – and Nancy, thank you so much for your prayers, I know you truly mean it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

