comScore

Trump Blasts Pelosi, Schumer After Meeting Fallout: ‘Democrat Leadership Is Tearing the United States Apart’

By Josh FeldmanMay 22nd, 2019, 1:28 pm

President Donald Trump continued to rail against Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after abruptly ending their planned infrastructure meeting today.

“So sad that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will never be able to see or understand the great promise of our Country,” he tweeted following his big press conference, at which he also decried the “witch hunt.”

And if his comments about not working with Congress while they investigate him weren’t clear enough, he said on Twitter, “You can’t investigate and legislate simultaneously – it just doesn’t work that way. You can’t go down two tracks at the same time.”

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: