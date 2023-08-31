Trump Blows Stack at ‘RINO John Roberts of FoxNews’ For Having ‘Two Losers’ Christie and Barr On Air

Former president Donald Trump strenuously objected to Fox News’ John Roberts recent interviews of his handpicked Attorney General Bill Barr and former ally Chris Christie on Thursday.

“RINO John Roberts of FoxNews just put failed political candidate Chris Christie, and terminated A.G., lethargic Bill Barr, on to talk about your favorite President, ME!” observed Trump in his preamble. “What does he expect from these two losers, one who I refused to give a job, the other who I fired because he was petrified of the Radical Left and what they would do to him. Anyway, my polls are even higher since the so-called Debate. Republicans should unite against the Fascist Lunatics who are destroying our Country!”

Barr resigned from his position in December 2020 as Trump ramped up his efforts to overturn his loss in November’s presidential election.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” tweeted Trump at the time.

A contemporaneous CNN report noted that while Trump was unhappy with Barr for not assisting him in his efforts to stay in the White House, an official insisted that Barr was not forced out.

Barr has predicted that Trump’s legal troubles will end with his conviction and accused him of carrying out a “calculated and deceitful plan to remain in office.”

Christie endorsed Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primary and was a close ally thereafter, though he never served in Trump’s administration. Christie has been extremely critical of Trump since the 2020 election and is running against him for the Republican nomination in 2024.

This is the second time Trump hast singled out Roberts and Christie this week.

“Would somebody please tell RINO John Roberts of FoxNews that my poll numbers went up after the last ‘debate,’” asked Trump — who also urged “Sloppy Chris Christie” to drop out of the race — on Tuesday.

