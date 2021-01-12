Trump Breaks Silence to Warn That Impeachment Push is ‘Causing Tremendous Anger’ and ‘Danger’

Nearly a week after inciting the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, Donald Trump warned of “tremendous anger” over the new push to impeach him in the final days of his presidency.

As Trump left the White House on Tuesday for his trip to Texas, he claimed he wants “no violence” before turning to Congress’ incoming effort to impeach him for “incitement of insurrection.” He complained that it was “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.”

“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” Trump said. “This impeachment is causing tremendous anger. It’s a terrible thing they’re doing.”

Trump then accused Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer of “causing tremendous danger” for the country. Again, this comes after the president and his allies fired up a mob of his supporters who then attempted to storm Congress in a violent attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

This was Trump’s first engagement with reporters since the attack on the Capitol, and he walked away without taking questions once he was done talking.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]