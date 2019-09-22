comScore
Trump: Brett Kavanaugh Should Sue the NY Times ‘For All They Are Worth!’

By Josh FeldmanSep 22nd, 2019, 11:48 am

President Donald Trump this morning ripped the New York Times again over its recent Brett Kavanaugh coverage, saying the Supreme Court justice should sue the paper.

President Donald Trump went off on the Kavanaugh case and the much-criticized reporting from the Times after watching Fox News this morning:

In response to a segment on Fox News’ MediaBuzz, Trump remarked, “Zero people were fired at the Times. Why?”

He went on to say that Kavanaugh should even “sue The Failing New York Times for all they are worth!”

