President Donald Trump this morning ripped the New York Times again over its recent Brett Kavanaugh coverage, saying the Supreme Court justice should sue the paper.

“They are trying to destroy and influence Justice Kavanaugh, a very good man.” @LindseyGrahamSC 100% correct, and they should be fully exposed for what they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2019

“The @nytimes is trying to make someone (Justice Kavanaugh) into an evil person when they don’t have the information to back it up. It is a false hoax.” @MZHemingway @MediaBuzzFNC Zero people were fired at the Times. Why? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2019

In response to a segment on Fox News’ MediaBuzz, Trump remarked, “Zero people were fired at the Times. Why?”

He went on to say that Kavanaugh should even “sue The Failing New York Times for all they are worth!”

Justice Kavanaugh should sue The Failing New York Times for all they are worth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2019

