Former President Donald Trump is going after a banking titan for his push to do business with China.

Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Wednesday, Trump took aim at JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon over his stance on China. Bartiromo set up the former president’s comments by playing a clip of Dimon appearing on her program several weeks earlier — in which he stated that he would follow the foreign policy mandates of the United States as they relate to China, and not set a policy just for his company.

“I am patriot way before I worry about any money or anything like that,” Dimon said. “Or about JPMorgan per se. But you should imagine that foreign policy of the United States, is set by the government of the United States. If you start telling companies that they should be setting their own foreign policies, you are making a huge error for the United States.”

Dimon — according to the Wall Street Journal — welcomed the recent approval by President Joe Biden’s administration for JPMorgan Chase to take full control of a securities business in China. The banking titan has called China “one of the largest opportunities in the world for many of our clients.”

Trump, on Wednesday, took Dimon to task.

“Jamie Dimon’s not a patriot,” Trump said. “Not to me, he’s not. He’s out to make a buck for his company. I’ve seen him. I know him. I know him well. He’s no patriot. He’s a patriot to his stockholders.”

He added, “China is not our friend, all right? They are not our friend.”

The former president — as reported by The New York Times in October 2020 — has an extensive history of doing personal business with China. He has been involved in a variety of deals over the years — some of which have involved the Chinese state. Still, Trump has largely been consistent on this issue since the arrival of Covid-19, and during the waning months of his presidency.

