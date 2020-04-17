President Donald Trump called on Americans to “LIBERATE” states run by Democratic governors, Friday, following protests over state coronavirus lockdowns.

In a series of Twitter posts, President Trump wrote, “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!”, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”, and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Trump’s posts came just minutes after Fox News aired a segment on protests in Minnesota against the coronavirus lockdown.

Minutes after a Fox News segment on a protest against social distancing measures outside the Minnesota governor’s office, by conservative “Liberate Minnesota” group, Trump tweets “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” Left, Fox’s America’s Newsroom, 11:19 a.m.

Right, Trump, 11:21 a.m. pic.twitter.com/RvFV68oOCb — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 17, 2020

Fox News has also reported on similar protests in Michigan and Virginia.

One Michigan protester told Fox News that residents feel “oppressed” by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus lockdown orders, and said, “What we are really asking for is for her to stop talking about what is essential and non-essential and just start looking at what is safe and what is unsafe. We know there are certain businesses and workers that should be able to safely get back to work right now.”

Protesters held signs which read, “LET US WORK,” “END THE LOCKDOWN,” and “WE WILL NOT COMPLY.”

