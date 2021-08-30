Former President Donald Trump took a break from sending statements that make false and baseless claims of a rigged election, and instead called for military intervention in Afghanistan despite previous negotiations of a complete withdrawal with the Taliban.

The withdrawal of US military personnel under the Biden administration has objectively not gone according to plan, and reasonable people would likely agree that it has been disastrous, at the very least from a public relations perspective, if not more. 300,000 Afghan troops appeared to literally roll over to Taliban forces in less than two weeks, giving up control of the entire wartorn nation, along with $85 billion in high-grade arms provided to them over the course of two decades.

Trump and his administration had negotiated with the Taliban to take over the country but failed to withdraw all troops during his four years in office. However, President Joe Biden fulfilled that promise but did so in a manner that appears to have made an already unstable political situation impossibly worse, an issue which has been seized upon by critics of this administration.

Trump hit this note in a statement released Monday morning, writing “Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden Administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.” Trump then went on to demand that all equipment be returned, and if not, “we should either go in with unequivocal Military force and get it or at least bomb the hell out of it. ”

Read Trump’s statement:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden Administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. In addition to the obvious, ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost. If it is not handed back, we should either go in with unequivocal Military force and get it, or at least bomb the hell out of it. Nobody ever thought such stupidity, as this feeble-brained withdrawal, was possible!

Trump had long campaigned on the benefits of removing US troops from Afghanistan and even led a similar operation in Syria, which left Kurdish allies to the American effort in the region exposed to bad actors. It is not clear how Trump squares his previous policy of ending intervention in war-torn areas with little strategic benefit and returning US military forces to the very region from which he previously negotiated a withdrawal.

