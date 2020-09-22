President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on the United Nations to hold China accountable for Covid-19, persecuting ethnic minorities, and polluting the world’s oceans.

In a taped speech to the U.N., Trump noted, “China locked down travel domestically while allowing flights to leave China and infect the world.”

“China condemned my travel ban on their country even as they canceled domestic flights and locked citizens in their homes,” he declared. “The Chinese government and the World Health Organization, which is virtually controlled by China, falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission. Later they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease.”

“The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions,” Trump said. “In addition, every year China dumps millions and millions of tons of plastic and trash into the oceans, over fishes other country’s waters, destroys vast swaths of coral reef, and emits more toxic mercury into the atmosphere than any country anywhere in the world.”

He added: “Those who attack America’s exceptional environmental record while ignoring China’s rampant pollution are not interested in the environment. They only want to punish America, and I won’t stand for it. If the United Nations is to be an effective organization, it must focus on the real problems of the world. This includes terrorism, the oppression of women, forced labor, drug trafficking, human and sex trafficking, religious persecution, and the ethnic cleansing of religious minorities.”

Watch above via Fox News.

