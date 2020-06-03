President Donald Trump lashed out at the “lamestream media” for ostensibly running with and covering a photoshopped image that compared his holding a bible during a Monday evening photo op at St. John’s church with Adolf Hitler similarly holding a bible. A quick search of television transcript database TVEyes, however, shows that no cable news outlet covered the fake image, which you can see below.

Some context: reportedly irked by press coverage of his Friday night sheltering in a bunker during protests adjacent to the White House, Trump arranged to walk to nearby St. John’s church where he posed with a bible in a press event that has largely been derided by the president’s critics, particularly since peaceful protestors were cleared with brute force in the moments before.

The image of Trump posing with a bible was then place next to an image of Hitler ostensibly holding a bible, which of course, went viral in social media circles despite the fact that a bible had been photoshopped into Hitler’s hand.

Robby Starbuck, a conservative filmmaker claimed to have reached out to Twitter “to ask about this totally fake photoshopped photo that has gone viral where they added a bible to Hitler’s hand,” before claiming that Twitter “will be adding a manipulated media label to tweets sharing it soon.” This tweet was quote-tweeted first by Henry Rodgers, then by President Trump, who said “The knew it was Fake and went with it anyway. Lamestream Media is CORRUPT! ” See tweets below:

The knew it was Fake and went with it anyway. Lamestream Media is CORRUPT! https://t.co/LHIYoo92zx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

TVEyes is a professional tool that allows users to search a database of transcripts. In a simple search of “Hitler” and “bible” reveals 62 total mentions across television and radio, though none are mentioned on cable news. The vast majority, if not all mentions, in fact, present the news as fake and a photoshop manipulated image.

Trump followed with a now-standard critique of the “Fake and totally Slanted News(?)”:

Really sick to watch the Fake and totally Slanted News(?) coming out of MSDNC and CNN. It bears NO relationship to the Truth or Facts. They are merely offshoots of the DNC, much like the @nytimes and the Amazon @washingtonpost. Just like 2016, but worse. Sad, but we will win big! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

