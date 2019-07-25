President Donald Trump railed against Sweden today, calling out the nation’s prime minister and saying the country “let our African American community down” in tweets responding the the charges leveled against rapper A$AP Rocky.

“Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly!” He added a hashtag: “#FreeRocky”

“Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM,” Trump wrote in another tweet. “We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem!”

Trump contacted Löfven this week to push for the rapper to be freed from Swedish custody after he was urged to intervene by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Rocky, a Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been in custody since early July as authorities investigate a fight he allegedly took part in on June 30. Swedish prosecutors have charged him with assault.

Rocky’s lawyers contend the musician was defending himself.

