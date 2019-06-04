Trump Campaign Jail Update: Cohen’s Fellow Inmates Hitting Him Up for Legal Advice, Manafort Headed to Rikers

Let’s check in on a couple of key figures from President Donald Trump‘s 2016 campaign and see how they’re making out in jail.

First, longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen appears to be getting situated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, NY. According to the Daily Beast, Cohen, who began his sentence on May 6, has become something of a star at Otisville — a facility which houses, among others, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino of Jersey Shore fame. Fellow inmates have even taken to hitting the ex-Trump lawyer up for legal advice.

“People have been asking him for legal advice,” a person identified as someone close to Cohen told the Beast. “He is one of the most popular guys in the prison. Many people have been approaching him for help.”

The source added, “He’s told friends that people have been super nice to him and he’s finding the whole experience not that bad. He’s been treated like a celebrity in there. People are coming up to him and asking about Trump and Stormy Daniels.”

Otisville, where Cohen is doing his time, is a medium-security facility — said to be highly sought-after by many prisoners. But Manafort, the president’s former campaign chairman, is not so lucky.

According to The New York Times, Manafort is set to be transferred as early as this week to New York’s Rikers Island — where he will be held in solitary confinement. Rikers is, unquestionably, a much less desirable facility for inmates than Otisville or Loretto — the low-security prison at which Manafort has been held. Per the Times, “Rikers Island has been plagued by violence and mismanagement over the years prompting efforts to close the jail complex.”

But Rikers is still open. And soon, it will house President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign chief.

