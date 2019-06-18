Despite leaked internal polls showing the president losing badly in various 2020 scenarios, Trump Campaign manager Brad Parscale predicted Donald Trump will win re-election in a “landslide” during an appearance on CBS News tonight.

“I think we win an electoral landslide as of today,” said Parscale ahead of Trump’s mega-rally in Orlando, adding that he believes Trump will win “even more electoral points” than the 304 votes the president netted in 2016.

When asked about the unfavorable internal surveys that got to the press, which resulted in the firing of Trump campaign pollsters, Parscale refused to “comment on leaked stories.”

However, he did defend Trump’s election abilities in the face of the bad internal numbers, which the campaign says were from polls taken several weeks ago:

“I just think the country is too complex now just to call a couple of people and ask them what they think. There are so many ways and different people who are going to shake up the vote now, the way turn out now works and the abilities we have to turn out voters, the polling can’t understand that, and that’s why it was so wrong in 2016. It was 100 percent wrong. No one got it right.”

He continued by suggesting Trump’s proposed massive deportation crackdown will help him win in 2020.

“The president has always been about securing the southern border,” Parscale said. “It’s why he won the victory in 2016 and I stand by the comments he made.”

The campaign boss also called Robert Mueller‘s probe into Trump an overall “good thing” for his re-election plans.

While his campaign has confirmed the legitimacy of the negative polls, the presiden took to Twitter yesterday morning to claim that all polls that show him “behind” are “fake.”

Only Fake Polls show us behind the Motley Crew. We are looking really good, but it is far too early to be focused on that. Much work to do! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

Watch above, via CBS News.

