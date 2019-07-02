It would appear that President Donald Trump will be very well funded in 2020 as he and the GOP pursue a second term for his presidency.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee told New York Times that they’ve raised a combined second quarter of $105 million for the president’s re-election effort. The Times notes that that sum notably exceeds the figures from 2011, when Barack Obama‘s campaign brought in $47 million and the Democratic National Committee brought in $38 million for his own re-election.

From the Times:

Mr. Trump and his committees raised $54 million, they said, and the R.N.C. raised $51 million. The campaign officials did not say how many individual donors had contributed, or how many gave money in increments of $200 or less. The official report, which will include spending, will be filed with the Federal Election Commission on July 15. Mr. Trump has not sought to restrict who can give money to his campaign.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel both tweeted out the Times report, touting their war chest.

Our grassroots army is already hard at work–putting us in prime position to re-elect @realDonaldTrump and Republicans across the country!https://t.co/RKVegrvYdf — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) July 2, 2019

Record breaking! @realDonaldTrump has historic momentum. $105 million raised. $100 million cash on hand!https://t.co/mJcFW7aG5i — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 2, 2019

The news of Trump’s fundraising numbers comes shortly after it was announced that Democratic 2020 contender Pete Buttigieg raked in almost $25 million in his campaign’s second quarter. While this figure is dwarfed by the president’s, political observers have said that the number is indicative of how Buttigieg went from a relative unknown to a national political figure in a matter of months.

