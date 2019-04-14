Trump Campaign Claims Massive $30 Million Haul, Eclipsing Top 2020 Democrats

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign claimed Sunday it has raised more than $30 million in the first quarter of 2019, according to the Associated Press.

That brings the president’s total money raised to $40.8 million — a whopping figure when compared to his opponents. Sen. Bernie Sanders was the top fundraiser of 2020 Democratic candidates, with more than $18 million raised in the first quarter. Sen. Kamala Harris came second with $12 million.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee raised $46 million, and the AP reports the full Trump re-election has $82 million in the bank already.

As AP notes, Trump’s haul is “an unprecedented war chest for an incumbent president this early in a campaign.”

President Barack Obama, for comparison, had less than $2 million cash at this point of the 2012 campaign, per the AP.

The report notes that the Trump campaign claimed nearly 99% of the donations were of $200 or less.

[Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images]

