comScore

Trump Cancelling Denmark Meeting Over Greenland Stuns: ‘I Refuse to Believe This Is Real Life’

By Josh FeldmanAug 20th, 2019, 10:12 pm

Donald Trump and Rod Blagojevich

President Donald Trump‘s stated reason for postponing his meeting with the prime minister of Denmark is that she wouldn’t entertain discussion on the U.S. potentially buying Greenland.

Needless to say, the president admitting it’s for that reason stunned a lot of people:

[image via Olivier Douliery-Pool/ Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: