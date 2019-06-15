Trump Caps Off Week of Dealing With Fallout From ABC Interview by Advertising ABC Interview

President Donald Trump appears to be looking forward to people watching his interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos after dealing with negative headlines because of things he said in the interview.

This is despite a raft of negative headlines generated from clips of the interview released earlier this week.

One clip, where Trump said he would consider taking information from foreign entities that could help him win an election, resulted in Trump going on Fox & Friends where he clarified his comments Friday.

Trump said he enjoyed the interview and accused the “Fake News” of distorting what he said.

I enjoyed my interview with @GStephanopoulos on @ABC. So funny to watch the Fake News Media try to dissect & distort every word in as negative a way as possible. It will be aired on Sunday night at 8:00 P.M., and is called, “President Trump: 30 Hours” (which is somewhat…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

….misleading in that I personally spent only a small fraction of that time doing interviews. I do have a few other things to do, you know!). Think I will do many more Network Interviews, as I did in 2016, in order to get the word out that no President has done what I have in… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

…..the first 2 1/2 years of his Presidency, including the fact that we have one of the best Economies in the history of our Country. It is called Earned Media. In any event, enjoy the show! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

Trump also said he will be doing more interviews with the major networks “to get the word out that no President has done what I have in the first 2 1/2 years of his Presidency.”

According to the president, the interview will air at 8:00 p.m. Sunday and is called “President Trump: 30 Hours.”

[Image via Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images]

