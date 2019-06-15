comScore

Trump Caps Off Week of Dealing With Fallout From ABC Interview by Advertising ABC Interview

By Connor MannionJun 15th, 2019, 9:05 pm

President Donald Trump appears to be looking forward to people watching his interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos after dealing with negative headlines because of things he said in the interview.

This is despite a raft of negative headlines generated from clips of the interview released earlier this week.

One clip, where Trump said he would consider taking information from foreign entities that could help him win an election, resulted in Trump going on Fox & Friends where he clarified his comments Friday.

Trump said he enjoyed the interview and accused the “Fake News” of distorting what he said.

Trump also said he will be doing more interviews with the major networks “to get the word out that no President has done what I have in the first 2 1/2 years of his Presidency.”

According to the president, the interview will air at 8:00 p.m. Sunday and is called “President Trump: 30 Hours.”

