President Donald Trump has dubiously cast himself as a champion of international anti-corruption efforts since Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry based on his efforts to have Ukraine investigate Joe Biden, a 2020 political opponent.

He pushed that argument extensively on Friday, as reporters questioned him at the White House about his latest public plea for China to investigate Biden.

“Have you asked any foreign leaders for any corruption investigations that don’t involve your political opponents?” one reporter asked. Trump dodged the question.

“Is someone advising you that it’s okay to solicit the help of other governments to investigate a potential political opponent?” another reporter asked.

“I don’t say anything’s okay,” Trump replied, arguing he is simply seeking to root out corruption with the help of foreign countries.

“I was investigated!” Trump then shouted repeatedly at the reporters.

Trump also said, “I am only interested in corruption” when a reporter questioned why he asked China, an authoritarian regime, to investigate his political opponent.

Watch above, via CNN.

