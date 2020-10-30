During a political rally in Waterford Township, MI, President Donald Trump chided Fox News prime time host Laura Ingraham, who was not only in attendance but was also wearing a mask.

The moment came shortly after President Trump went on his now predictable run about how Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has commented on political rivals who purposefully mispronounce her name, something he had evidently seen in a recent episode of The Ingraham Angle.

“I do believe Laura Ingraham is here someplace,” Trump announced to which his rally-going fans cheered. “Where is Laura?” he asked, looking backstage. “Where is she? I can’t recognize you. Is that a mask? No way. Are you wearing a mask? I’ve never seen her in a mask.”

Like all of the hosts of the pro-Trump prime time opinion shows on Fox News, Ingraham has often parroted the Covid-19 rhetoric of the White House and has expressed cynicism for and repeatedly questioned the effectiveness of masks.“They’ll say this whole mask thing is settled science just like they do with climate change. Of course, it’s not and they know it,” she said in April. In June, in fact, Ingraham derided Dr. Anthony Fauci as some conspiracy involving the “medical deep state.”

But on the day following record infections of the potentially deadly contagion, it appears Ingraham is opting to protect fellow rally attendees and herself from potential virus exchange, and following the very guidelines from public health and medical experts that she has undermined. The Director of the CDC Dr. Robert Redfield notably testified to congress that universal mask-wearing is the most effective method to abate the spread of the pandemic.

President Trump appeared to reference this when he said “Look at you!” after seeing her in a mask. He then turned to his audience and teased the primetime host to rallygoers in a good-natured way. “She’s being very politically correct. Whoa! Whoa, I have never seen — Laura Ingraham, she’s fantastic.”

It was not immediately clear why Ingraham was in attendance at this particular rally until she tweeted this:

A special report tonight from Minnesota after a balmy swing state tour with the Trump campaign. Huge crowds & enthusiasm. #IngrahamAngle 10pET ⁦@FoxNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/W2VgECWIQW — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 30, 2020

Watch above via Fox News.

