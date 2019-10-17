White House reporters interrogated President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney Thursday on why the president hasn’t spoken out against a parody video shown at a conference at the Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, which featured him massacring members of the press.

“A video shown last week at that [Trump] resort… a doctored video showed the president killing members of the news media and his political opponents, why do you think he hasn’t spoken directly about the sentiment behind that video?” asked a reporter.

“Have you asked him?” Mulvaney shot back. “We put out a statement.”

On Monday, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said that Trump condemns the video, adding that the president had yet to watch it, but would.

As members of the press then started to shout questions, Mulvaney pointed at one of them and declared, “You had a chance to ask him that question yesterday, but you asked him something else, which is fine… Your question was why he hasn’t answered. We did as a White House… We didn’t like that, I think we condemn that.”

“That doesn’t sound like a very strong condemnation,” replied another reporter, which led to Mulvaney remarking, “Oh come on Jon, it was awful. I mean I remember seeing the movie. That has no place here. I think we’ve condemned that, I don’t know if you’ve seen it or not, I have.”

Later on in the press conference, a reporter said to Mulvaney, “You were talking about the president… This video where the president was shooting members of the media and others, that was played at the Doral property there. You said we haven’t had the chance to ask him that question yet, which he have, but broadly the president has tweeted 45,000 times. 45,000 times. How come the president hasn’t used that Twitter account to more than 60 million followers to condemn it? You’re his chief of staff.”

“Yeah, the White House put out a statement about it,” Mulvaney commented. “Next time you ask him… Again, it’s not like the man hides from you folks, okay? I think he’s done almost a hundred face-to-face interviews with you.”

