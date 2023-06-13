Trump Claims He Had Dozens of Boxes Because ‘I Have a Very Busy Life’ and Couldn’t Sort Through Them All Before Leaving White House

Former President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that the reason he had so many boxes – some of which contained government documents – after he left office was that he “had a very busy life” and “hadn’t had a chance” to go through them yet.

“Because the sham indictment put forward by the Biden administration included staged photographs of boxes at Mar-a-Lago, many people have asked me why I had these boxes,” Trump said in a speech at Bedminster on Tuesday, hours after his arraignment in Miami on 37 counts over his retention of classified documents:

The answer, in addition to having every right under the Presidential Records Act, is that these boxes were containing all types of personal belongings. Many, many things. Shirts and shoes and everything. As can be seen in the picture, where someone — not me, I wonder who it might have been — dumped one of the very neatly arranged boxes all over the floor, they were full of newspapers, press clippings, thousands of pictures, thousands and thousands of White House pictures. The White House photographers — some are with us today — they took so many pictures and we saved all of them and they were in those boxes. Clothing, memorabilia, and much, much more.

Trump claimed that he “hadn’t had a chance to go through all the boxes” because “it’s a long, tedious job. Takes a long time, which I was prepared to do, but I have a very busy life. I’ve had a very busy life.”

After Trump’s indictment contained photographs of dozens of boxes at Mar-a-Lago, Newsmax host Greg Kelly demonstrated on Monday that the 102 documents seized by the FBI could fit into a single box.

