President Donald Trump hit out at Democratic presidential front runner and former Vice President Joe Biden Friday morning during a White House lawn press spray.

On his way to campaign fundraising events in West Hampton Beach, Long Island, Trump took questions from assembled reporters and spoke about increase background checks, the recent ICE raids in Mississippi and eventually, comments made by Biden.

Trump has long seen Biden as the likely nominee, who in turn, has focused almost all of his political rhetoric on President Trump. But whereas the previous conventional wisdom seemed to suggest that Trump was concerned about Biden’s run for office (and his sizable lead in key swing state Pennsylvania) Trump now appears to be eager to face Biden in a general election.

Biden has a reputation for making rhetorical gaffes, exemplified by his Thursday comments when he misspoke saying “poor kids are just as bright as white kids.”

It was in this context that Trump claimed that Biden was “not playing with a full deck” and that he’d be “thrilled” to run against the former vice president.

