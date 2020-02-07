President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) committed a criminal act by ripping up his State of the Union speech earlier this week.

“Well I thought it was a terrible thing when she ripped up the speech,” Trump told reporters. “First of all, it’s an official document. You’re not allowed. It’s illegal what she did. She broke the law.”

“I thought it was very disrespectful to the chamber and to the country,” he continued, adding that he “didn’t know she did it until I was walking out and some of the congressmen and women were saying, ‘Can you believe what she did?'”

Pelosi ripped up a copy of the speech behind President Trump at the end of the State of the Union, Tuesday.

Following the stunt, Republican commentators — including Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk — argued that Pelosi’s actions were illegal and punishable by up to the three years in prison, but these claims were soon debunked.

As Law & Crime’s Colin Kalmbacher explained, “Trump handed Pelosi a copy of the speech. He didn’t file this copy with any official—clerk or otherwise—whose job it is to make sure such documents are collected, recorded and physically and legally protected. The president gave Pelosi a copy of his address as a memento of sorts. This action wasn’t an official deposit. It was an act of theater.”

“Pelosi responded with her own bit of theater in turn. The action was purely performative just as Trump’s gifting of the controversial speech was itself a performative action,” he continued. “Nothing official happened here one way or another and certainly no laws were broken by the speaker.”

Watch above via Fox News.

