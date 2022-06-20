Trump Claims to Have ‘Sooo Many Witnesses to Everything Good’ In Defense of Damning Jan 6 Hearings

Supporters of former President Donald Trump concerned over the damning January 6th Select Committee hearings can take some solace in the knowledge that the 45th president appears to have something of a plan.

In a Sunday morning post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump insisted that he has “sooo many witnesses to everything good” Those extra two “o’s” in “sooo” suggests a LOT of witnesses to “everything good” which, if true, could be huge. A screenshot of his comments can be read in full below:

Some may see this comment of confidence that the former president just needs to reveal his witnesses of “everything good.” Others, however, may see it as evidence in and of itself that Trump is growing frustrated and/or concerned about how the Jan 6th hearings are unfolding.

A recent ABC poll revealed that nearly 60% of Americans believe that Trump should be face criminal charges over his role in the attack on the Capitol building on January 6th by his supporters.

