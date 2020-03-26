President Donald Trump on Thursday confirmed reports that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee invoked football player Tom Brady — a favorite of the president’s — while trying to get him to do more to fight the coronavirus.

The Washington Post reported Thursday:

After Trump told governors that his administration was ready to be the “backup” for states in crisis, Inslee spoke up and said to the president, “We don’t need a backup. We need a Tom Brady,” a reference to the Super Bowl-winning quarterback who has been friendly with the president, said the people familiar with the exchange with the president, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private conference call.

During a press briefing, Trump appeared to confirm the report, despite simultaneously calling it “fake news.”

“After the meeting with the world leaders, I spoke with the governors of our 50 states and territories. Our team has been in constant communication with the governors and we had a terrific meeting,” President Trump declared. “Somebody in the fake news said that one of the governors said, ‘Oh, we need Tom Brady.'”

“I said, yeah, he meant that in a positive way. He said we need Tom Brady, we’re gonna do great, and he meant it very positively. But they took it differently: ‘They think Tom Brady should be leading the effort.’ That’s only fake news, and I like Tom Brady,” he continued. “Spoke to him the other day. He’s a great guy. But I wish the news could be real, I wish it could be honest, I wish it weren’t corrupt, but so much it is. It’s so sad to see. Just so sad to see. We had a great meeting.”

