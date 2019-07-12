Trump Continues Bashing ‘Lame Duck’ Paul Ryan: ‘He Was Not a Talent, Wasn’t a Leader’

President Donald Trump — who bashed former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan Thursday night on Twitter — renewed his attacks on the ex-congressman from Wisconsin Friday.

Speaking with reporters outside the White House Friday morning following Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s resignation, the president bashed Ryan for not using subpoena power to go after Democrats.

“So Paul Ryan was not a talent. He wasn’t a leader,” Trump said. “When the people, the great congressmen wanted to go after the Dems for things that they did very badly, he wouldn’t give subpoenas. Whereas Nancy Pelosi hands them out like they’re cookies.

Trump also accused Ryan of being a “lame duck” in his role as speaker of the House. Ryan retired from Congress in 2019 following a wave election that saw House Republicans lose their majority to the Democrats.

“Paul Ryan was a lame duck for a long time as speaker,” Trump said. “He lost control of the house. The only success Paul Ryan had was the time that he was with me, because we got taxes cut. I got regulation cuts. I did that mostly without him.”

“But for Paul Ryan to be complaining is pretty amazing. I remember a day in Wisconsin, the state that I won, where I stood up and made a speech and then I introduced him and they booed him off the stage,” Trump told reporters.

Watch above, via CNN.

