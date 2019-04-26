Trump Cries ‘Fake News’ on Report Saying He Accepted North Korea’s Medical Bill for Otto Warmbier

President Donald Trump bragged about his warm relationship with Kim Jong Un on Friday amid reports about an agreement between his administration and North Korea regarding Otto Warmbier‘s medical care.

On the White House South Lawn, Trump called “fake news” on reports suggesting that his administration accepted a $2 million hospital bill from North Korea for the medical services Warmbier received after he fell into a coma during his imprisonment within the dictatorship.

“We did not pay money for our great Otto. There was no money was paid,” Trump said. “We don’t pay money for hostages. The Otto case was a very unusual case but I just want to let you know, no money was paid for Otto.”

Trump went on to brag about the great process being made in America’s dealings with North Korea, which comes about a week after the regime went after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“I have a great relationship with Kim Jong-Un,” Trump said. “I appreciate that Russia and China are helping us. China is helping us because I think they want to. They don’t need nuclear weapons right next to their country.”

