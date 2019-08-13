comScore
Trump Criticized for Comments on Hong Kong Protests: ‘Tough Situation… I Hope It Works Out for Everybody’

By Josh FeldmanAug 13th, 2019, 3:01 pm

As the massive protests in Hong Kong continue, President Donald Trump weighed in during a brief gaggle with reporters this afternoon.

When asked about the protests, he said, “The Hong Kong thing is a very tough situation, very tough. We’ll what see what happens. But I’m sure it’ll work out. I hope it works out for everybody, including China, by the way. I hope it works out for everybody.”

He called it a “very tricky situation” and said, “I think it’ll work out. And I hope it works out for liberty. I hope it works out for everybody, including China. I hope it works out peacefully. I hope nobody gets hurt. I hope nobody gets killed.”

Trump also tweeted on the protests:

On MSNBC, Pete Buttigieg said of the president’s first tweet, “He’s already made it about himself. And he’s on Twitter when he probably should be in the Situation Room trying to figure out how the U.S. could in some way be an effective voice for stability.”

A State Department spokesperson said in a statement earlier that the U.S. is “staunch in our support for freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly in Hong Kong.”

Trump received a bunch of criticism this afternoon for not making a stronger statement himself on the pro-democracy protests:

The House Foreign Affairs Committee also posted a tweet criticizing Trump’s response:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

