As the massive protests in Hong Kong continue, President Donald Trump weighed in during a brief gaggle with reporters this afternoon.

When asked about the protests, he said, “The Hong Kong thing is a very tough situation, very tough. We’ll what see what happens. But I’m sure it’ll work out. I hope it works out for everybody, including China, by the way. I hope it works out for everybody.”

NEW: “The Hong Kong thing is a very tough situation, very tough,” Pres. Trump says. “We’ll see what happens, but I’m sure it will work out. I hope it works out for everybody—including China, by the way.” https://t.co/Rgczi6F3QX pic.twitter.com/mYEv0lreg8 — ABC News (@ABC) August 13, 2019

He called it a “very tricky situation” and said, “I think it’ll work out. And I hope it works out for liberty. I hope it works out for everybody, including China. I hope it works out peacefully. I hope nobody gets hurt. I hope nobody gets killed.”

Trump also tweeted on the protests:

Many are blaming me, and the United States, for the problems going on in Hong Kong. I can’t imagine why? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong. Everyone should be calm and safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

On MSNBC, Pete Buttigieg said of the president’s first tweet, “He’s already made it about himself. And he’s on Twitter when he probably should be in the Situation Room trying to figure out how the U.S. could in some way be an effective voice for stability.”

A State Department spokesperson said in a statement earlier that the U.S. is “staunch in our support for freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly in Hong Kong.”

Trump received a bunch of criticism this afternoon for not making a stronger statement himself on the pro-democracy protests:

This response from @realDonaldTrump to the situation in Hong Kong is truly inadequate. He should be calling on mainland authorities to meet all of their obligations associated with the 1997 handover, to act with restraint, and to enter into a dialogue with the residents of HK. — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) August 13, 2019

I personally believe that situations, like such as Hong Kong -and the China, everywhere like such as, and I believe they should – they have a tough situation and but, I’m sure it will work out. And China by the way too should build up their future, and like, Hong Kong, such as. https://t.co/kB2Z5bLutG — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 13, 2019

Replace the nouns here with Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth and it makes just about as much sense https://t.co/hupDcYLwed — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2019

Briefing book? I don’t need no stinkin’ briefing book. https://t.co/hV2NXBzsVo — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) August 13, 2019

How about something that concerns someone else. We’ll settle for something even basic. Like “We strongly condemn the totalitarian use of force against peaceful protestors seeking democratic reforms”? Is that really too much to ask? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 13, 2019

Trump is not capable of standing in solidarity with the people in Hong Kong because Trump is only capable of standing in solidarity with himself. https://t.co/xvhvHVgHNZ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 13, 2019

This is an unusual response to the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong https://t.co/6RLvzyYL0Y — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 13, 2019

Protesters in Hong Kong are clashing with police, fighting for their sovereignty as China seeks to impose their will on the region. Meanwhile, the President of the United States believes the primary victim is himself. pic.twitter.com/xsxqBpN3QA — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 13, 2019

This is going to haunt President Trump for years to come! Millions of people are fighting for freedom and this is what he says about their oppressors? This?????????????????????????? https://t.co/I9qeMwYNHg — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 13, 2019

If only someone were in a position to do something https://t.co/BL9PKGRK8Z — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 13, 2019

What? Aren’t you even just the slightest bit alarmed by that development? Who should be calm and safe? I doubt the Hong Kong demonstrators are not feeling very calm or safe from this disturbing military mobilization. https://t.co/vF0FIRW3hY — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 13, 2019

The House Foreign Affairs Committee also posted a tweet criticizing Trump’s response:

Actually, the situation is straightforward: the people of #HongKong and their fight for freedom & democracy deserve our respect & support. Failing to say so unequivocally is a betrayal of American leadership and values. https://t.co/TrBbOEKS4f — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) August 13, 2019

