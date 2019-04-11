Trump Declares ‘I Know Nothing About Wikileaks’ After Declaring in 2016 ‘I Love Wikileaks’

President Donald Trump claimed he doesn’t know a thing about WikiLeaks following the news of Julian Assange‘s arrest in London on Thursday.

“I know nothing about Wikileaks. It’s not my thing,” Trump told reporters in an Oval Office pool spray. “I know nothing really about [Assange]. It’s not my deal in life.”

Assange was arrested after the Ecuadorian government took away his political asylum status, and the U.S. Department of Justice is charging him for helping Chelsea Manning hack the Department of Defense’s computers. When asked what punishment Assange ought to face, Trump answered “I don’t really have any opinion. I know the Attorney General will be involved in that and he’ll make a decision.”

It’s interesting that Trump would claim he knows “nothing” of Wikileaks when, as reporters noted, he used to say “I love Wikileaks” when the organization was releasing stolen, damaging information about Hillary Clinton and the DNC during the 2016 Election. This, in and of itself, contradicts the fact that Trump said Assange ought to be executed back in 2010 for WikiLeaks’ role in disseminating Manning’s classified info from the DOD.

One more note: When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was still serving as CIA Director, he slammed WikiLeaks by calling it “a non-state, hostile intelligence service.”

