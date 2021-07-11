Former President Donald Trump declined on Sunday to say what he spoke with Kevin McCarthy about on January 6th.

Trump talked with Maria Bartiromo Sunday about January 6th, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol after the former president spent weeks pushing false claims and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

One key moment that day was a call between Trump and House Minority Leader McCarthy during the attack at the Capitol. CNN reported in February McCarthy was “furious” with Trump and the then-president actually remarked at one point, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,”

Bartiromo brought up that call and asked about the likelihood of McCarthy being called before the 1/6 special committee to testify on the matter.

“Do you want to tell us what took place on that phone call?” she asked.

“No, I don’t have to, because Kevin will speak and I’m sure Kevin will be very good from that standpoint,” Trump responded.

He railed against the “very partisan investigation” and noted “they couldn’t get support to do a straight investigation.”

Republican senators shot down a vote on establishing a 1/6 commission akin to the 9/11 commission. It received some Republican support in the House but it died in the Senate when it didn’t receive enough GOP support.

Trump went on to tell Bartiromo that “a big part” of the special committee investigation is “the reason that people went to Washington,” before going into his usual baseless claims about the election.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

