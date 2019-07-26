Trump Decries Dem ‘Clowns’ for Pushing ‘Impeachment Nonsense’

President Donald Trump signed an immigration agreement with Guatemala today and took questions from reporters, including the new push by the House Judiciary Committee for Mueller grand jury material.

Trump repeatedly called it a “disgrace” when asked about the Democrats’ latest move and said that the Democrats are impeding the work his administration is doing.

At one point he said, “These people are clowns. The Democrats are clowns. They’re being laughed at all over the world.”

He brought up this week’s Mueller hearing, declared it focused on a “phony crime,” and said, “It’s so bad for our country. It’s bad for our relationships with other countries, including Russia.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler tweeted earlier that they’re “is filing a petition for 6e grand jury materials where we made clear to the court that we are considering impeachment, along with other options, under our Article I powers.”

