Trump Decries Investigations from Dem-Led House: We’re ‘Fighting All the Subpoenas’

President Donald Trump briefly spoke with reporters on the White House lawn this morning and tore into Democrats in Congress continuing investigations into his administration.

He said the subpoena issued to former White House counsel Don McGahn is “ridiculous,” adding that he has been “the most transparent president.”

He railed against the Mueller “witch hunt” once again, while touting its findings, before saying, “Now we’re finished with it. I thought after two years we’d be finished with it. No, now the House goes and starts subpoenaing. They want to know every deal I’ve ever done.”

“We’re fighting all the subpoenas,” Trump said, before again trashing the Democrats and saying this is about them “trying to win 2020.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

