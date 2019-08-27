President Donald Trump blasted the media coverage of the G7 summit and Elizabeth Warren‘s rallies late this afternoon, and plugged the new book from Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro.

Pirro’s new book — Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge: The Left’s Plot to Remake America — is out today, and the president gave it a shout-out:

.@JudgeJeanine Pirro is following up her #1 Best Seller with another book that is destined to also be #1 – “Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge: The Left's Plot to Remake America.” Out today, go get it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

Thank you Mr President. If you weren’t elected we wouldnt know about any of this corruption https://t.co/AWOtE7rPMY — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 27, 2019

Trump went on to blast the “Corrupt and Fake News” for coverage of the G7 summit:

The G7 in France was so successful, and yet when I came back and read the Corrupt and Fake News, and watched numerous networks, it was not even recognizable from what actually took place at the Great G7 event! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

It is amazing that I can be at 51% with Zogby when the Fake & Corrupt News is almost 100% against me. Great job Mr. President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

The president also weighed in on recent press coverage of Elizabeth Warren and the big crowds she’s been getting, saying, “They do stories so big on Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren’s crowd sizes, adding many more people than are actually there, and yet my crowds, which are far bigger, get no coverage at all. Fake News!”

They do stories so big on Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren’s crowd sizes, adding many more people than are actually there, and yet my crowds, which are far bigger, get no coverage at all. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com