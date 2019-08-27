comScore
video

Trump Decries Press Coverage of Warren Crowd Sizes: My Crowds ‘Far Bigger, Get No Coverage at All’

By Josh FeldmanAug 27th, 2019, 6:17 pm

President Donald Trump blasted the media coverage of the G7 summit and Elizabeth Warren‘s rallies late this afternoon, and plugged the new book from Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro.

Pirro’s new book — Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge: The Left’s Plot to Remake America — is out today, and the president gave it a shout-out:

Trump went on to blast the “Corrupt and Fake News” for coverage of the G7 summit:

The president also weighed in on recent press coverage of Elizabeth Warren and the big crowds she’s been getting, saying, “They do stories so big on Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren’s crowd sizes, adding many more people than are actually there, and yet my crowds, which are far bigger, get no coverage at all. Fake News!”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: