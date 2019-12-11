President Donald Trump went off on the “totally CORRUPT” media yet again today in response to network coverage (or lack thereof) of DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz’s hearing today.

Horowitz is testifying on the findings of his report, saying he found no evidence of political bias in opening the Russia probe and that there was sufficient predication for it, but also seriously faulting the FBI for a number of significant errors in the FISA application process.

CNN received criticism this morning, including from the Trump campaign and the RNC, for not carrying the opening statement of Chairman Lindsey Graham. CNN did not air Graham’s opener or ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein’s, but they aired Horowitz’s opening statement live.

Trump quote-tweeted RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel blasting CNN and said, “The News Media in our Country is FAKE and in many cases, totally CORRUPT!”

