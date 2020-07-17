President Donald Trump continued saying Friday night that Democratic opponent Joe Biden wants to defund the police after Fox News aired a snippet of his interview with Chris Wallace, who called him out on that claim.

In the preview of Wallace’s big Fox News Sunday interview with the president, Trump went after the “stupidly-run” cities run by Democrats facing increases in crime.

At one point he said that Biden wants to defund the police, and Wallace immediately responded, “Sir, he does not.”

Trump insisted, “He signed a charter with Bernie Sanders…”

“It says nothing about defunding the police,” Wallace said.

“Oh really?” the president said. “It says ‘abolish,’ it says ‘defund.’ Let’s go. Get me the charter, please.”

Wallace explained to Bill Hemmer what happened next:

“That led to a very interesting exchange where he had his staff go out and get the highlights from that 100-page compact that the Biden team and… the Sanders team had signed and he went through it and he found a lot of things that he objected to that Biden has agreed to, but he couldn’t find any indication — because there isn’t any — that Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police.”

Hours later Trump took to Twitter to stand by his claim and say that Biden does want to defund the police even if “he may use different words.”

“When you look at his pact with Crazy Bernie, and other things, that’s what he wants to do,” the president said.

Corrupt Joe Biden wants to defund our police. He may use different words, but when you look at his pact with Crazy Bernie, and other things, that’s what he wants to do. It would destroy America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]