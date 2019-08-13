President Donald Trump doubled down on Tuesday when asked about his promotion of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories in the wake of Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide.

Shortly after the disgraced financier committed suicide over the weekend, Trump sparked outrage when he retweeted Terrence K. Williams, a right-wing Twitter personality who has appeared on Fox News in the past. The outrage sparked from the fact that the Williams tweet Trump amplified bore the hashtag “ClintonBodyCount,” claiming without evidence that the Clinton family must’ve had a hand in Epstein’s death.

When asked about this as he left New Jersey for Pennsylvania, Trump called Williams a “highly-respected conservative pundit” and explained the commotion as “that was a retweet, that wasn’t from me.” He also brushed off questions about whether its “appropriate” for him to amplify this kind of conspiracy theory.

“He’s a man who has half a million followers,” Trump said. “The retweet was from somebody that’s a very respected conservative pundit, so I think it was fine.”

Trump continued to face questions about this until the end of the gaggle, with a reporter asking “do you really think the Clintons are involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s death?”

“I have no idea,” Trump answered as he continued to attack his predecessor. “Did Bill Clinton go to the island? Because Epstein had an island. That was not a good place, as I understand it. I was never there. So you have to ask, did Bill Clinton go to the island?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

