Trump Defends Diverting Funds from FEMA to Send to Border: ‘We Need Help on the Border’

President Donald Trump today defended a decision to divert millions from FEMA funds to pay for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement instead as a hurricane bears down on the U.S.

“First of all, we are using much less here than we anticipated. We thought this was going to be a direct — originally this was going to be a direct hit into Miami. We would have been satisfied, anyway. No, we need help on the border,” Trump told reporters Wednesday.

The Trump administration earlier defended its decision to transfer $155 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund to ICE, saying it won’t impact the government’s ability to respond to Hurricane Dorian.

Trump proceeded to talk about how the money was more needed on the border and insisting hundreds of miles of border wall was being built on the border.

“We think by the end of next year, which will be sometime after the election, we think we are going to have close to 500 miles of wall. Which will be complete,” Trump said.

Only about 60 miles of fencing has been built. Even that construction is not part of a new wall and was instead put in place by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to repair existing barriers.

