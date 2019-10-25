President Donald Trump defended his attorney Rudy Giuliani as a “great crimefighter” as Giuliani becomes increasingly entangled in a criminal investigation into the Ukraine scandal.

Trump spoke with reporters Friday afternoon to defend his actions that led to the House opening an impeachment inquiry. At one point, he was asked if he was concerned about Giuliani, who saw his associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were assisting him in Ukraine, get arrested on campaign finance charges.

“I don’t think so, because I think Rudy is a great gentleman,” Trump said. “He’s been a great crimefighter. He looks for corruption wherever he goes. Everybody understands Ukraine has great problems in that regard. He was the greatest mayor in the history of New York and has been one of the greatest crimefighters and corruption fighters. Rudy Giuliani is a good man.”

The defense drew quick mockery on Twitter.

Trump, just now: “Rudy Giuliani looks for corruption wherever he goes!” On that, we can probably all agree. — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) October 25, 2019

It is true that Rudy Giuliani “looks for corruption wherever he goes.” https://t.co/EiQao47cm6 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 25, 2019

Incomplete sentence: Rudy Giuliani “looks for corruption wherever he goes,” *because he is a criminal.* https://t.co/kw81QEKYvV — Beau Friedlander (@BeauFriedlander) October 25, 2019

Trump on Rudy Giuliani: “He looks for corruption wherever he goes.” Actually, very accurate — Blickstein’s Monster (@AdamBlickstein) October 25, 2019

If by “gentleman” you mean “married his second cousin and informed his second wife of his intention to divorce her at a press conference to announce their separation” then yes, Rudy is quite a gentleman. https://t.co/eoXo3NEYZe — Jason Pinter (@jasonpinter) October 25, 2019

Trump got part of that right. Rudy Giuliani does look for corruption wherever he goes. So he can take part in it. https://t.co/8SFEElNXxd — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) October 25, 2019

Although many of the jokes were on the same line, CNN’s Sam Vinograd speculated that Trump might be trying to send a signal to Giuliani through the public comments.

Witness tampering is illegal. Trump praising Rudy is not an accident – he did the same with Cohen. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) October 25, 2019

If he is saying this publicly – wonder what he’s saying to Rudy privately? Have they spoken recently to compare notes? Rudy’s phone is a walking, talking, tweeting foreign surveillance goldmine – so if Trump is in touch with Giuliani, have to bank on foreign governments knowing. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) October 25, 2019

