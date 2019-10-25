comScore

Trump Defends Rudy Giuliani By Saying ‘He Looks for Corruption Wherever He Goes,’ Mockery Ensues

By Connor MannionOct 25th, 2019, 12:56 pm

President Donald Trump defended his attorney Rudy Giuliani as a “great crimefighter” as Giuliani becomes increasingly entangled in a criminal investigation into the Ukraine scandal.

Trump spoke with reporters Friday afternoon to defend his actions that led to the House opening an impeachment inquiry. At one point, he was asked if he was concerned about Giuliani, who saw his associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were assisting him in Ukraine, get arrested on campaign finance charges.

“I don’t think so, because I think Rudy is a great gentleman,” Trump said. “He’s been a great crimefighter. He looks for corruption wherever he goes. Everybody understands Ukraine has great problems in that regard. He was the greatest mayor in the history of New York and has been one of the greatest crimefighters and corruption fighters. Rudy Giuliani is a good man.”

The defense drew quick mockery on Twitter.

Although many of the jokes were on the same line, CNN’s Sam Vinograd speculated that Trump might be trying to send a signal to Giuliani through the public comments.

