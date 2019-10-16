During his latest Oval Office press spray, President Donald Trump insulted America’s Kurdish allies while remarking that “there’s a lot of sand that they can play with” now that the U.S. has withdrawn troops in northern Syria.

“The Kurds are very well protected, plus they know how to fight,” Trump began as he sat opposite Italian President Sergio Mattarella. “By the way, they are no angels. but they were with us. They were no angels, but they are fighting.”

Trump continued to defend his withdrawal of troops from the region by saying “we put massive sanctions on Turkey. Sanctions work, frankly, better than fighting.” He also argued that “I don’t think there is any reason” for the U.S. to be involved in Syria, Turkey and the Kurds’ fights over land.

“If Syria wants to fight for their land, that’s up to Turkey and Syria as it has been for hundreds of years they have been fighting. And the Kurds have been fighting for hundreds of years. That whole mess, it’s been going on for a long time. Syria may have some help with Russia, and that’s fine. It’s a lot of sand. They have a lot of sand over there. There’s a lot of sand they can play with. We are supposed to be there for 30 days. We stayed for 10 years. It’s time for to us come home.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN

