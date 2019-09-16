President Donald Trump spoke at length about potential responses to an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility linked to Iran, but indicated he was open to meeting with the country.

However, he appeared to double down on the idea that he would not meet with Iran without “conditions,” delivering a bizarre answer on “conditions.”

“There were always conditions because the conditions, if you look at it, the sanctions are not going to be taken off. So for the sanctions, that is a condition. So that is why the press misreported it.” Trump said. “The biggest thing you could talk about are the sanctions and sanctions are massive. There has never been sanctions put on a country like that and I think they have a tremendous future but not the way they are behaving. We’ll see what happens in terms of this attack.”

Trump was also asked by reporters Monday if he “wanted war with Iran.”

“I don’t want war with anybody. I am somebody that won’t like to have war. We have the strongest military in the world,” Trump said going on to praise the military.

“We have a lot of options but I’m not looking at options,” he continued. “We want to find out definitively who did it and we’re dealing with Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince … and talking about it together. We’ll see what happens.”

Trump said he did not have any current plans to meet with Iranian officials however. “I have no meeting scheduled. I know they want to meet. They are not doing well as a country.”

Watch above, via CNN.

