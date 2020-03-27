President Donald Trump praised liberal MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Friday for “showing how GREAT a job the Federal Government is doing!”

After Maddow had U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General Todd Semonite on her show, President Trump posted on Twitter, “Thank you to Rachel @Maddow for putting our Military on full display, and showing how GREAT a job the Federal Government is doing!”

“Also, a special thanks to General Semonite, a Patriot of the highest order and a truly talented engineer and builder!” he added.

During the show, Semonite explained to viewers what the Army Corps of Engineers is doing to tackle the coronavirus — most notably the construction of temporary hospitals.

“Thank you for speaking about this with such clarity. Thank you for speaking and moving quickly,” Maddow thanked at the end of the interview. “It inspires confidence, sir. Good luck with your work.”

Maddow is a prominent critic of the president, and last week called on networks to stop broadcasting the White House’s coronavirus press briefings

“If it were up to me, and it’s not, I would stop putting those briefings on live TV. Not out of spite, but because it’s misformation,” she declared. “If the president does end up saying anything true, you can run it as tape. But if he keeps lying like he has been every day on stuff this important, all of us should stop broadcasting it. Honestly, it’s going to cost lives.”

