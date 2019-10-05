President Donald Trump is demanding the state of Utah impeach Republican Sen. Mitt Romney for criticizing him.

“I’m hearing that the Great People of Utah are considering their vote for their Pompous Senator, Mitt Romney, to be a big mistake. I agree!” Trump said Saturday, boosting a hashtag of #IMPEACHMITTROMNEY

I’m hearing that the Great People of Utah are considering their vote for their Pompous Senator, Mitt Romney, to be a big mistake. I agree! He is a fool who is playing right into the hands of the Do Nothing Democrats! #IMPEACHMITTROMNEY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

The removal of U.S. senators falls under the purview of the U.S. Senate, which can expel a member via a two-thirds majority vote.

Trump soon after retweeted a comment from Fox News’ Kevin Corke, saying former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake was better than Romney. Flake criticized the president but largely supported Trump’s legislative agenda.

No Kevin, Jeff Flake is better! https://t.co/IyENBffEjp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019



Romney is one of the few Republican lawmakers to criticize Trump amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry. “The President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling,” Romney said Friday.

Romney also said it “strains credulity to suggest it is anything other than politically motivated,” pushing back on Trump claiming he is interested in combating corruption in his attempts to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.

Trump was continuing a line of attack against Romney from this morning, where he also attacked Romney for his loss in the 2012 election to President Barack Obama.

“My conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics,” Trump claimed. “If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won.”

