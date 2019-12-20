President Donald Trump reacted Friday morning to an editorial published by leading evangelical magazine Christianity Today that called for his removal from office.

“The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral,” wrote Mark Galli, the magazine’s editor in chief, in a piece titled “Trump Should Be Removed from Office.”

Christianity Today is a prominent evangelical magazine founded by Billy Graham, and holds powerful sway over the very evangelical vote that has played a critical part of Trump’s base of the political report.

But in Trump’s classic “best defense is a good offense” approach, the president dismissed the magazine as “far-left” and “progressive” and claimed that it has “been doing very poorly.” Trump tweeted:

A far left magazine, or very “progressive,” as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

….have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President. No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

As one can see that Trump mistyped the abbreviation for the magazine, using ET instead of CT. As of yet, that tweet has not yet been deleted and corrected.

