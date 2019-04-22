Trump Disputes Mueller Claim That Staffers Defied Him: ‘Nobody Disobeys My Orders’

President Donald Trump insisted that “nobody disobeys” his commands while responding to reporters during his first run-in with the press since the release of the Mueller report last week.

“Are you worried your staff is ignoring your orders, as the Mueller report portrays?” CNN White House reporter Kaitlan Collins asked the president Monday.

“Nobody disobeys my orders,” he responded.

The Mueller report, which was released publicly in a redacted form last Thursday, shows a number of examples of Trump’s staff in the White House disobeying his commands. The primary such incident involved Trump asking then-White House counsel Don McGhan to remove Mueller shortly after he was appointed to the special counsel in 2017, which McGhan refused to do.

When asked if is “worried about impeachment,” Trump shot back, “Not even a little bit.”

Earlier, the president falsely cleared himself of impeachment charges by speculating that since “there were no crimes by me,” he cannot be impeached.

Only high crimes and misdemeanors can lead to impeachment. There were no crimes by me (No Collusion, No Obstruction), so you can’t impeach. It was the Democrats that committed the crimes, not your Republican President! Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2019

Watch above, via CNN.

