Trump Does a Victory Dance After NY Times’ Blockbuster Retraction Due to False Claims: ‘They Do This to Me Every Day’

The paper of record has just taken one on the chin, and President Donald Trump seems none too displeased.

On Friday morning, the president took a victory lap of sorts after The New York Times was forced into a blockbuster retraction of its high-profile Caliphate podcast after failing to sufficiently scrutinize the claims of a Canadian man who claimed to have joined ISIS and taken part in executions carried out by the terrorist group. The man, Shehroze Chaudhry, has been arrested by Canadian authorities for allegedly carrying out a terrorist hoax — with officials claiming he fabricated his stories to the media.

Trump did not miss the opportunity to kick the Times while it is down.

“Oh, they do this to me every day,” Trump wrote. “When will they apologize?”

The Times called its error the byproduct of an “institutional failure.”

“When The New York Times does deep, big, ambitious journalism in any format, we put it to a tremendous amount of scrutiny at the upper levels of the newsroom,” Times editor Dean Baquet said in a podcast interview. “We did not do that in this case.

Still, its reporting on Trump has met very few credible challenges over the past four years. The paper’s lead White House correspondent, Maggie Haberman, is widely regarded as the most effective chronicler of the Trump White House — repeatedly breaking major stories which have been unflattering to the administration, but have proved to be accurate.

