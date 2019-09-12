President Donald Trump addressed assembled reporters on the White House lawn Thursday evening and the issue of impeachment investigations led by House committees came up. While House committee leaders like Jerold Nadler and Adam Schiff have been vocal in their support of impeachment efforts, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has remained coy.

This came up in the form of a fairly simple and pithy question by an unidentified reporter who asked President Trump if he thought “Nancy Pelosi is scared to impeach you?”

President Trump showed a gracious mien in his reply, complimenting the Speaker by saying “I don’t think she’s scared of anything.”

He continued by complimenting Ms. Pelosi saying “I think she’s a smart woman and I think she knows exactly what she’s doing,” before pivoting to language about “the strongest economy in the history of our country.”

Watch above via CNN.

