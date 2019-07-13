comScore

Trump Drags GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Into Feud With Paul Ryan: ‘Far Better Fundraiser’

By Connor MannionJul 13th, 2019, 6:04 pm

President Donald Trump has brought GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy into his ongoing outbursts against former House Speaker Paul Ryan, saying McCarthy is “a far superior leader.”

Trump also called Ryan “weak, ineffective & stupid.”

“Paul Ryan almost killed the Republican Party. … Right now our spirit is at an all time high,” Trump said.

The president’s ongoing anger with the retired congressman follows Tim Alberta’s new book American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump featuring a number of disparaging quotes about Trump from Ryan.

The comments on fundraising follow from previously reported issues. CNN’s Jim Acosta reported on Election Night in 2018 that Trump was “really angry” with GOP fundraising efforts amid a wave election that saw Republicans lose their majority in the House.

