Trump Drags GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Into Feud With Paul Ryan: ‘Far Better Fundraiser’

President Donald Trump has brought GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy into his ongoing outbursts against former House Speaker Paul Ryan, saying McCarthy is “a far superior leader.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is a far superior leader than was Lame Duck Speaker Paul Ryan. Tougher, smarter and a far better fundraiser, Kevin is already closing in on 44 Million Dollars. Paul’s final year numbers were, according to Breitbart, “abysmal.” People like….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2019

….Paul Ryan almost killed the Republican Party. Weak, ineffective & stupid are not exactly the qualities that Republicans, or the CITIZENS of our Country, were looking for. Right now our spirit is at an all time high, far better than the Radical Left Dems. You’ll see next year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2019

Trump also called Ryan “weak, ineffective & stupid.”

“Paul Ryan almost killed the Republican Party. … Right now our spirit is at an all time high,” Trump said.

The president’s ongoing anger with the retired congressman follows Tim Alberta’s new book American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump featuring a number of disparaging quotes about Trump from Ryan.

The comments on fundraising follow from previously reported issues. CNN’s Jim Acosta reported on Election Night in 2018 that Trump was “really angry” with GOP fundraising efforts amid a wave election that saw Republicans lose their majority in the House.

[Image via Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images]

