President Donald Trump economic adviser Peter Navarro compared The Wall Street Journal to a Chinese Communist Party’s newspaper for an editorial that warned of a potential recession from the trade war.

“The Wall Street Journal will write what it writes,” Navarro said. “It doesn’t sound a lot different from The People’s Daily in terms of the news that it puts out.”

The People’s Daily is the largest newspaper in China and is published by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked Navarro about the editorial Thursday on Mornings with Maria.

“Multiple reports out of the White House say President Trump overruled all economic advisers other than Peter Navarro when he decided to impose new tariffs on China … so perhaps we should call this the Trump-Navarro trade policy slowdown which could be leading to a Navarro recession,” Bartiromo read to Navarro.

The Trump advisor dismissed the criticism by arguing the Journal has always opposed Trump’s trade policy.

“When the “Main Street Journal” starts criticizing President Trump and myself that is when we worry,” Navarro said.

Bartiromo pushed back against Navarro. “The economy is solid, but it is not as solid as it was last year. We’ve seen the numbers come down and as Journal writes today the trade policy is contributing to exchange rate instability and the stronger dollar,” she said.

“The president has complained about a stronger dollar and yet these policies seem to be invigorating a strengthening dollar,” she said.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com