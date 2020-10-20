President Donald Trump was all over the place as he careened back and forth between complimenting and slamming Dr. Anthony Fauci.

As Trump continued with his Tuesday Fox & Friends interview, Will Cain brought up “this back and forth you had” with Fauci, who Trump attacked and insulted numerous times yesterday. Cain noted “the American people seem to trust Dr. Fauci,” so he asked, “why the back and forth?”

Trump began by saying “I get along with him very well,” then called Fauci “a Democrat.” Actually, Fauci has served the administrations of both political parties for decades, and the NIAID has already said he’s “not affiliated or registered with any political party, nor does he endorse any political party or candidate.”

“He’s actually a very good friend of the Cuomo family,” Trump continued. “He’s been there for a long time, I leave him there, and he’s a nice guy, but he’s been wrong.”

Trump went on by taking Fauci’s comments on face masks out of context again, then said “reporters like him because they think he’s against me. He’s not really against me.” After that, Trump honed in on the 60 Minutes interview where Fauci criticized the White House’s recent Covid-19 super-spreader event, rejected his inclusion in a Trump campaign ad, and claimed that the administration has been restricting his media availability.

“How do we keep him off television but, by the way, do 60 Minutes?” Trump asked. He followed up by calling Fauci a “nice guy,” then mocked his awry pitch at the MLB season-opener, called him a “Democrat” again, and said he’s “sometimes not a team player.”

When Trump was asked once more if he and Fauci are “at odds,” Trump denied with “I like him. I think he’s a terrific guy.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

